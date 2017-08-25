Stolen Sport Quads Show Up In Steinbach

Moving Week For Two Medical Clinics In Steinbach This is a big week for two medical facilities in Steinbach. The QuickCare Clinic and the Steinbach Family Medical Centre are moving to the new Bethesda Primary Care Centre at 381 Stonebridge…

Suspect Sought For Fraud Incidents $3,200 dollars worth of items were stolen from the Staples store in Steinbach last week Friday. RCMP says the Staples store received a call from a male identifying himself as an employee of Steinbach…

Sprague Drops To 0 Degrees Early Thursday Morning The community of Sprague hit a low of 0 degrees between 7 and 8 Thursday morning. Environment Canada Meteorologist Natalie Hasell says though it was a very cool night in southeastern Manitoba, it was…

Alcohol Suspected In Grunthal Rollover RCMP say alcohol is suspected in a single vehicle crash Thursday night just north of Grunthal. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says the Grunthal Fire Department was called out to a location on…

Campers Get A Taste Of Vocational Trades A vocational camp for students going into Grade 6 is happening this week at Steinbach Regional Secondary School. 555 Careers Summer Camp spokesperson Darcy Steiner says there are 67 campers this year…

Drought Leading To Early Silage Corn Harvest Marc Hutlet Seeds held a last minute crop tour and meeting with Grunthal area farmers Wednesday morning to discuss silage corn and the drought issues they have been experiencing this year. Marcus…

Meals On Wheels Serves Around 5,000 Meals Every Year Meals on Wheels put on by Serving Seniors Incorporated provides approximately 5,000 meals to local seniors every year. That according to Carrie Bilawchuk the Community Resource Coordinator for…

Fiery Ride Flames could be seen shooting out of a Penner International semi Wednesday over the lunch hour in Steinbach. The truck was headed south along Highway 12 before turning down the service road in front…

Loewen Boulevard Reopened Loewen Boulevard in Steinbach has reopened. The road closed between Old Tom Road and Hirschfeld Road on Monday as work commenced to replace the bridge decking. Read More:Part Of Loewen Boulevard…

House Fire Started From Burning Candle A burning candle left unattended is what caused a house fire southwest of Kleefeld Tuesday afternoon. John Schroeder is District Fire Chief for Kleefeld. Schroeder explains a homeowner living along…

BMX Track Opens In Steinbach A new BMX track is now officially open in Steinbach. A grand opening was held Tuesday afternoon at A.D. Penner Park. Russ Dyck with Steinbach Parks and Recreation says the nine hundred foot long…

RCMP Seeking Help Regarding Multiple Thefts On August fourth Steinbach RCMP responded to a break and enter at a residence on road 33N on the R.M. of LaBroquerie. The Suspects entered the garage through the back door and took a white 2008…

Goertzen Waiting For Details On Private Niverville Health Clinic Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen is being cautious in responding to the announcement last week of a private diagnostic clinic in Niverville that would offer services like MRI scans. Goertzen says he…

600,000 Minutes Read By Summer Reading Participants A record setting 700 kids were a part of the Summer Reading Club at the Jake Epp Library this year. Program coordinator Madi Friesen says a total of 600,000 minutes were read throughout the summer…