Steinbach To Get Provincial Cash For Street Work

The City of Steinbach will receive a cheque today from MLA Kelvin Goertzen to help pay for summer street construction. Mayor Chris Goertzen outlines where the money will go.

"The city got just shy of $300,000 and that is going to be used for the asphalt overlay program. That's a program that restores city streets so that they are maintained, that they don't deteriorate and that they last a lot longer than if we wouldn't be doing it. So it's a really good investment for the long-term strategy of maintaining our streets and roads. We're very pleased that the province has come up with a partnership program like this."

Goertzen says the overlay program this year took place in the Meadows and on Mckenzie Avenue and has been completed. The city and province went 50-50 on the cost. Goertzen says the city appreciates the Manitoba Government for continuing this cost-sharing program at a time when provincial finances are very tight.

"We were told clearly by the Minister and others that this is an important program and we reiterated that as well as a city and as municipalities in general. We knew this program was continuing because they know it's important to maintain basic infrastructure. This government sees this partnership as important and we're very pleased to see this move forward."

The cheque presentation takes place at city hall at 10:30.