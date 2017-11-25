HSD Board of Trustees Meeting - Tues. Dec. 5

Details
Category: Local News

Steinbach city council has agreed to spend $800,000 next year on a new rescue truck for the fire department. Councillor Earl Funk this week moved the initiation of a Local Improvement Bylaw to finance the truck over five years.

"It's a 20-year-old truck that's getting replaced. We have a policy that we don't use equipment that's more than 20 years old. With the high level of calls that we get, we need to have our firefighters in the best equipment possible. When it comes down to peoples' lives, we need to make sure we're giving our firefighters the best tools we can to go out there and take care of our city."

Fire Chief Kel Toews says the new rescue truck will also incorporate newer technology.

"Appearance-wise, it'll look more like our engines, our pumps. It will be more purpose-designed. The nature of rescue is getting a bit more specialized so we're going to be getting a bit of specialized equipment and we need room to house it. So it'll be a little bit different."

Toews says the new rescue truck will also carry water on board and have a pump so if, when attending to an accident, a vehicle bursts into flame, they can quickly extinguish it.

More Local News

Emma Lafreniere Wins $25,000 For Home Renovations

Emma Lafreniere won a whopping $25,000 as the grand prize winner of the E.G. Penner Building Centre Fall Home Renovation Giveaway. She says she got a call informing her that she was one of three…

New Municipal Burn Ban Signs Announced

The province and the Association of Manitoba Municipalities Tuesday announced a standardized sign to be used by municipalities when they institute a fire ban. Chris Goertzen, President of the…
2017 11 patti fries1

Giving Tuesday Follows Two Days Of Spending

First came Black Friday, then was Cyber Monday and today is Giving Tuesday. After two days of spending, Giving Tuesday is intended as a day to give back. Patti Fries is Board Chair for The Steinbach…

Outdoor Rinks Could Open This Week

It might be warmer than normal, but that hasn't sent a knockout punch to outdoor skating rinks in the Rural Municipality of Hanover. Lisa Baldwin is Manager of Recreation and Community Services. She…

Apartments Approved For Ste. Agathe

The Mayor of Ritchot says Ste. Agathe needs more rental units in order for that community to continue growing. And Chris Ewen says there is a plan in the works to help fill that need. A public…

Some Manitoba Ambulances Now Being Geo-Posted

A new term has surfaced in the area of ambulance services in Manitoba. That term is 'geo-posting'. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen explains what this means. "If you go to our 911 centre in Brandon,…

Pedestrian Transported To Hospital After Hit By Van

A pedestrian in a scooter was crossing Main Street at Lumber Avenue in Steinbach and was hit by a van traveling east on Main Street shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. Steinbach Fire assistant deputy fire…

More Info On Saturday Collision

RCMP have released a little more information about a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a country intersection near Quarry Oaks Golf Course. Police say a woman, driving a small sport utility…

Two Big Milestones Celebrated In St Pierre This Weekend

Two big milestones were celebrated this past weekend in the Village of St Pierre. This year marked the 140th anniversary of the Catholic Parish and 70 years of St Pierre being an incorporated…

Positive Start To Operation Red Nose

With the help of 42 volunteers, a spokesperson for Operation Red Nose says they were able to give 31 safe rides home during their first weekend of the season. Mariette Kirouac says they were able to…
RCMP Logo

Serious Injuries In Semi Collision

RCMP report there was a serious collision Sunday evening on the Trans Canada Highway about 10 kilometres east of Richer. A semi collided with a farm tractor. Two people in the tractor sustained…
rcmp40

Driver Caught With Twice The Legal Alcohol Limit In His Bloodstream

A driver was picked up in Steinbach over the weekend with twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system. RCMP report they stopped a vehicle at 2:19 a.m. and tested the driver. As a result, a…

Popular Cookbook Had Interesting Origins In Steinbach

Steinbach city councillor Jac Siemens has shared a story about the unique history of a cookbook called the Mennonite Treasury of Recipes which was launched in Steinbach in 1961. It was Siemens' turn…
2017 09 chris goertzen

Goertzen Expects Spirited Discussions At AMM Meeting

Mayors, Reeves and councillors from across Manitoba are gathered in Brandon for the annual convention of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities which continues through to Wednesday. 900 municipal…

One Transported By STARS Following Two Vehicle Crash

One woman was transported to the hospital by STARS Air Ambulance following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Road 38E and 37N East of Steinbach near the Quarry Oaks Golf Course. The 911…

Southeast Mystery Mineral Potentially Gold

A prospector and president of the Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association says southeastern Manitoba is an unexplored territory with huge metal potential. Ken Klyne says underneath the…

Busy Weekend At T.G. Smith Centre

This weekend 20 to 30 teams from all over Manitoba are at the T.G. Smith Centre in Steinbach for the Atom Classic hockey tournament. With all the extra traffic downtown, parking could be a bit…

Jolly Old St Nick Made His Way To Steinbach This Weekend

Santa Claus made it to town and he has a candy cane with your name on it. Santa made his first appearance at the Clearspring Mall in Steinbach on Saturday. He says he's heard many gift requests…
2017 11 kleefeld

Costly Repairs For Kleefeld Lagoon

The Reeve of Hanover says an engineering error a decade ago is now costing them tens of thousands of dollars. Reeve Stan Toews explains it was about ten years ago when the Kleefeld lagoon was…

Completion Of The Expansion Couldn't Come Any Sooner

The Chair of Southeast Helping Hands says they hope to have the new expansion at least closed in on time for Community Christmas. Hank Klassen notes the first Christmas hampers will be delivered on…

