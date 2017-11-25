Steinbach city council has agreed to spend $800,000 next year on a new rescue truck for the fire department. Councillor Earl Funk this week moved the initiation of a Local Improvement Bylaw to finance the truck over five years.

"It's a 20-year-old truck that's getting replaced. We have a policy that we don't use equipment that's more than 20 years old. With the high level of calls that we get, we need to have our firefighters in the best equipment possible. When it comes down to peoples' lives, we need to make sure we're giving our firefighters the best tools we can to go out there and take care of our city."

Fire Chief Kel Toews says the new rescue truck will also incorporate newer technology.

"Appearance-wise, it'll look more like our engines, our pumps. It will be more purpose-designed. The nature of rescue is getting a bit more specialized so we're going to be getting a bit of specialized equipment and we need room to house it. So it'll be a little bit different."

Toews says the new rescue truck will also carry water on board and have a pump so if, when attending to an accident, a vehicle bursts into flame, they can quickly extinguish it.