Steinbach To Consider Additional Picnic Shelters

Does Steinbach need more picnic shelters?

At least one resident seems to think there is a shortage of places to enjoy an outdoor meal. Mayor Chris Goertzen had that discussion Friday morning at his monthly Open Door session.

Goertzen says when it comes to park improvements, the city invests about $25,000 annually. But most of that goes towards playground equipment. He says the idea of adding money for picnic shelters has some merit for discussion.

Meanwhile, the Mayor also heard from a resident Friday morning concerned about cars racing on Steinbach Main Street. Goertzen says enforcing rules across the city is always a challenge for RCMP.

"We will certainly ask the RCMP to, with their new traffic division that they have located here in Steinbach, to make sure that they are enforcing speed zones certainly along Main Street for the safety of our citizens," he says.

Goertzen says Steinbach has very good police that are diligent in enforcing the law. But at the same time, they can't be everywhere all the time. Goertzen notes if RCMP know of the hotspots in Steinbach, they can respond accordingly.

The Mayor says speeding reduces safety for pedestrians and other motorists. At the same time, he says when it happens late at night it creates a noise concern.