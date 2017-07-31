Steinbach Teen Caught With Dangerous Weapon

Ritchot Council Hard At Work 1 Week After Being Sworn In It has been a busy week for the newly formed council in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot. Mayor Chris Ewen says since being sworn in last Monday council has been hard at work making up for three…

Prolonged PED Outbreak Wearing On Producers A hog producer near Ste. Anne says this has been a very challenging spring and summer. Margaret Rempel says her farm has remained free of the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus but is in a buffer zone…

Highway 75 Construction Near St. Jean Continues Construction crews have been working to raise Highway 75 to 2009 flood levels, matching with Interstate 29 in North Dakota. The highway is critical in linking Manitoba to the U.S., but often closes…

43-Year-Old Female From Lac Du Bonnet Dead After Rollover Lac Du BonnetRCMPp responded to a single vehicle collision on provincial road 433 around 6:30 saturday evening. The vehicle lost control on a gravel portion of the road, entered the ditch rolled and…

Global 4-H Summit "A Lot More Than I Ever Expected" Three 4-H members from the Southeast attended the Global 4-H Summit in Ottaway this July. Noel Fenez says there were over 500 attendants and delegates from 35 countries during the four-day summit.…

Local Reeve Taps Shoulder of Prime Minister Trudeau The Reeve for the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin had a quick chat with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kenora, Ont. Friday morning. Greg Janzen said he hopped in his boat at the cabin and traveled…

With Hot Humid Weather Comes Higher Risk Of Heat Exhaustion With hot humid weather here in the Southeast, residents should be on the lookout for heat exhaustion symptoms. That according to Dr. Michael Routledge the Chief Medical Officer of Health for Southern…

Mennonite Family Centre In Ukraine Sees Growth In Need The Mennonite Family Centre in Zaporizhia, Ukraine is seeing an increased demand for its services. The centre provides assistance to the poorest of the poor with its main emphasis being a home care…

Phase One Of NHC Garden Expansion Complete And Open The Niverville Heritage Centre held a grand opening on Wednesday for their new garden expansion project. Chair of the garden enhancement comity Shirley Hoult says approximately one hundred people…

Steinbach Committed To High Quality Drinking Water Some Steinbach residents have been getting visits in recent weeks from door-to-door sales people who are trying to sell them expensive water treatment systems. But do we need them? The head of Water…

Provincial Funding Kicks Off Drain Expansion In R.M. Of Morris The Krohnsgart Drain in the R.M. of Morris is getting an upgrade. Reeve Ralph Groening said the municipality is getting a chunk of $20 million in provincial funding to make the expansion happen.…

Steinbach Family Pays It Forward At Canada Summer Games A family from Steinbach will contribute about 100 hours of volunteer time at the Canada Summer Games which begin Friday night in Winnipeg. Michelle Sawatzky along with husband Chris and son Paxton…

55% Of Land Already Acquired For Manitoba-Minnesota Transmission Line The RM of Piney has agreed to a voluntary easement agreement that will allow Manitoba Hydro to cross some of its land for the proposed Manitoba-Minnesota Transmission Line. Piney will receive a…

Food Truck Fair A Success At Community Plaza The last weekly Food Truck Fair at the Community Plaza in Steinbach was held Thursday. City of Steinbach spokesperson Heather Chambers Ewen says the event was organized this year as part of Canada…