Steinbach And La Broquerie Tax Deadline Is Friday

The deadline to pay 2017 property taxes in Steinbach is Friday. Brian Hrehirchuk, Director of Finance for the City of Steinbach, says the city will collect $31 million in taxes with $14.6 Brian Hrehirchuk million of that going to the city and the other 53 per cent being school taxes that are forwarded to the Hanover School Division and the province.

Hrehirchuk notes more and more people are having their financial institutions pay their taxes through their mortgages or are using online banking and fewer people are showing up at city hall to pay them.

"As the years go on, I would say it's less and less. We notice fewer line-ups every year. There are still line-ups of people coming into pay on the last day or two before the deadline but it is getting less and less. I would say that more people are sending in post-dated cheques or possibly paying online as well."

Hrehirchuk says the deadline for payment is 4:00 p.m. Friday. The penalty for late payments is one per cent per month.

Friday is also the deadline for residents of La Broquerie to pay their property taxes.