Steinbach Senior's High-Rise Gets Final Approval

A proposed senior's high-rise complex at 333 Loewen Boulevard in Steinbach has received the green light from city council. The proposal is for a nine-storey building that would have both commercial and residential tenants. The plan features five stories of senior's housing, including 33 apartments, 56 supportive housing units and 56 personal care beds. It also includes health-related businesses and a restaurant. The matter was headed to a Municipal Board hearing after a neighbour issued a formal objection to the plan.

Mayor Chris Goertzen explains what happened so that council was able to give Third and Final Reading Tuesday night to an application to re-zone the property.

"The objector of the re-zoning did withdraw their objection and so council was able to give Third Reading go the re-zoning from Commercial to Residential Mixed Use. We're encouraged to see that. It's going to be an interesting plan."

Councillor Susan Penner says one of the concerns expressed by neighbours at a hearing in July was that such a building might negatively affect their property values. Penner says she has spoken to a number of realtors who say the opposite is the case, that values often go up as family members want to live close to loved ones who live in such facilities.

Council then also approved a Variation to allow a building height of 120 feet whereas 85 is the maximum allowed in Residential Mixed Use zoning. Councillor Cari Penner says the change makes good business sense.

"I understand that the business plan that is currently in place for this project is dependent on being 120 feet. If we ask for less, then we're jeopardizing the prospects of the success of this project. The architect has also looked at the shadows that will be cast and I feel confident that this will be a good project for everyone."

City council was unanimous in approving both the zoning change and the variance.

City Council Hears Plan For Highrise Senior's Complex

