Steinbach's Outdoor Skating Rink Opened Already Last Night

Warm weather hasn’t stopped the outdoor skating rink at the T.G. Smith Centre in Steinbach from opening.

Jason Peters of Steinbach Parks and Rec says the ice was officially opened for the first time last night but notes whether it stays open the rest of this week is weather dependent.

"Just to caution everybody, that whether it will stay open throughout the whole week will depend on what kind of ice conditions we can maintain in these warm temperatures. When it’s closed we’ll have it locked up so you won’t be able to get in. But certainly please have a little bit of patience, we’re doing our best to get that open but again we obviously don’t control the weather so just be patient and it’ll be open soon enough."

Peters adds the rink is closed again today because of large cracks that surfaced in the ice which he says can make skating on the soft ice quite dangerous.

"No question. You can catch a rut or you can find yourself launching head first into something you don’t want to. The other factor is we want to make sure we keep the ice nice and strong so once it gets colder we can get a good skate-able ice surface for the whole winter."

Peters says city staff have been working on the other skating rinks throughout the city, including the one at the Jake Epp Library, but notes we just need some colder weather.