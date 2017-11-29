Steinbach's New Hotel Opening In Early 2018

Steinbach's newest hotel could open by the end of January.

In September of last year, Harv Barkman appeared before Steinbach City Council. Following a conditional use hearing, Barkman was given approval to construct a hotel behind the former Bumpers On 52 restaurant. In March of this year, crews broke ground on Road House 52 Inn And Suites.

Barkman says prior to construction he did some research to see if there was an appetite for additional hotel rooms in the city. Barkman determined that through the combination of Church Renewal at Southland Church, the annual Summer In The City festival as well as all of the sports tournaments scheduled in Steinbach, another hotel would be viable.

According to Barkman, construction has gone quite smoothly and things are proceeding quickly. This week, there is carpet being installed upstairs, while some rooms on the main level are having finish work done, while other rooms are being prepped for painting.

Barkman says the 51 unit complex will feature some rooms that can hold up to ten people.

"Trying to focus on families, larger families," he says. "They can rent one room rather than renting two rooms."

There will be suites with separate bedrooms. The hotel will also have a large hot tub room, games room and large breakfast area.

The opening of Road House 52 Inn And Suites is at least two months away, but Barkman says there are already a few bookings for spring.

"That's encouraging," he says. "Not being open yet, getting people saying we want to stay here."

Barkman also owns Diner On 52, located south of the hotel. When he took it over it was a summer restaurant and Barkman quickly turned it into an all-season establishment.

"It's been a bit of a hard pull," he admits. "We obviously need people from the community and surrounding areas to support it too for it to be able to stay there but I think we're moving in the right direction."

Barkman says they have expanded the menu and it is now more than just burgers and fries.

Back in September of last year, Barkman announced that along with the hotel he would also build a heated storage facility in the back for things like highway tractors. That facility is now up and running (see photo below). In fact, Barkman says there are eight double bays and five of them are already occupied.

