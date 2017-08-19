Steinbach Riders Rumble The Road For Muscular Dystrophy

Rumbling the Road for Muscular Dystrophy ride was held Saturday morning.

The ride started in Steinbach and Winnipeg, the two groups met up in Carmen, then headed to Morden where a barbeque was held for the participants.

20-year-old Kiana Bergen, who has been diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, says the funding from this ride is important and she is glad to see it stays in local communities in Manitoba to help those who can directly benefit.

Kiana Bergen (Photo credit: Kiana Bergen)"It's important for it to stay in this area because it helps people with the needs that they have now. Research down the road might eventually lead to something, but the needs people have now are more important; that they're comfortable now with wheelchairs, ramps, and any other necessities that they need."

Bergen says equipment and house modifications are expensive and these funds raised are essential in helping people have a more comfortable life with greater accessibility. She adds, on average, $10,000 is raised at the ride each year.

She notes this year's ride is dedicated to 12-year-old Joshua Desender who passed away earlier this year.

"His nickname was Squirt. So, some people are going to come and be a part of the ride in memory of him. He really enjoyed the bikes (at the ride last year) and had a good time there. We did 50/50 tickets together, so it's a little weird having him not be here this year."

Bergen adds, one thing she would like everyone to know about people with muscular dystrophy is that they are still people who want respect and consideration from others. She says not all disabilities are of the mind and muscular dystrophy only affects a person physically.

"It would be nice if more people would know and be aware of our circumstances. Even getting in buildings and having to go up ramps or elevators instead of the stairs," notes Bergen. "Often people don't even think about that until they have someone in their life who has those limitations. So, even just being considerate of other people."