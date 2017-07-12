Steinbach Revised Annexation Plan Approved By Municipal Board

The Manitoba Municipal Board has approved Steinbach's revised annexation plan. The Board has issued its decision following a June 7th hearing that was called after the city's original proposal for a 7,800 acre annexation was denied. At the time, the board also suggested the city expand more along its southwestern border. But in the new application, the city asked for 2,800 hundred acres largely to the northwest of the city because that would follow natural drainage patterns, making it more economical for sewer and water systems. Troy Warkentin, the city's Chief Administrative Officer, says the board agreed to that plan.

"The bulk of the lands that the city presented in its revised proposal in June, do have the vast majority of the lands to the city's northwest, which also includes the city's sewage lagoon property. And, with all of those lands included, we felt that those were the most likely to be developed and, certainly in the city's perspective, most important for approval."

Warkentin notes the city has historically developed from southeast to the northwest because the land is sloped that way and it makes much more sense to have water and sewage systems flowing downhill to take advantage of gravity.

The city currently covers about 6,000 acres and this change will expand it to almost 9,000.

Warkentin says the city is hoping for final government approval in the near future so the annexation plan can be implemented January 1st, 2018.