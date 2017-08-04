Steinbach Resubmitting Funding Request For Secondary Water Source

Steinbach city council has decided to reapply for infrastructure funding to construct a secondary water source and clean water facility on Park Road West.

Deputy Mayor John Fehr says earlier this year the city was approved for 2.5 million dollars of the 10 million dollars needed to complete the project.

"We are developing a new clean water facility on Park Road West and we had applied for funding. We had approval for that and now we understand that there is potential for more help from the federal government and so in order to make that application we have to rescind the other one and so we are hoping to get more help from them."

Fehr says in order to reapply for the full 10 million dollars, the city will de-commit the 2.5 million dollars already granted, subject to the approved of the full 10 million dollars. He notes that way the city will not be out the funding it has already been approved for if it does not qualify for more.

The facility is set to be built near the corner of Keating Road and Park Road. Steinbach Chief Administrative Officer Troy Warkentin noted at Tuesday's council meeting that the city was encouraged to resubmit the original funding request.

"With more recent discussion with the infrastructure office, the city has been advised that there may be additional funds under the program that could be made available and the office has suggested that the City of Steinbach resubmit it's original request for a 10 million dollar project and the related funding accordingly."

Fehr notes with the re-submission of the application there is no way the project could be accomplished by the original deadline of March 2018, so Steinbach city council has also requested the deadline to be extended to March 2019.

