A Steinbach resident has won $1.2-million dollars through the Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery.

Christine WiensChristine Wiens' ticket was drawn as the grand prize winner Thursday morning and has the option of either receiving $1.2-million or one of three luxury homes or cottages.

Wiens says she started buying a ticket or two each year for the lottery five years ago after her granddaughter, Avery, was born eight weeks early and had to spend time in the NICU. Wiens adds she is still in shock and never dreamed of actually winning.

"Our reason for buying the ticket was because we had grandchildren in the NICU so that's where it all started and that's what our idea was, to support the hospital in whatever way we could, never thinking we were going to win anything."

Wiens adds they don't have any definite ideas as to how the money will be spent, but says some of it will probably be given to their children. She says her granddaughter, now five-years-old, said 'oh, Grandma, today is a great day' when she found out.

The lottery supports the St. Boniface Hospital, Health Sciences Centre, and Health Sciences Centre Children's Hospital in Winnipeg.