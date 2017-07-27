Whether you are a senior looking for a place to sit or a green thumb anxious to get your hands dirty, Pat Porter Active Living Centre now has just the spot. Executive Director Kim Duncan says they…
A fatal collision occurred on Tuesday shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Garven Road (Provincial Road 213) and Briercliffe Road, two miles west of Highway #12, in the RM of Springfield. Oakbank RCMP…
Some fields in the southeast got pounded in thunderstorms early Tuesday morning. Marc Hutlet of Marc Hutlet seeds at Ste. Anne says crops are generally doing well but some got a little more rain than…
MLAs in Manitoba will not be getting a pay raise for another three years. An Independent Commissioner was appointed to decide MLA salaries, allowances and retirement benefits. That report has now…
The tradition of pilots continues amongst the Penner family at Harv's Air in Steinbach. Adam Penner says his dad Harv started the air service in 1973 and, growing up around planes, Penner notes he…
A semi tractor went over the guard rail along the bridge on Highway #59 across the floodway early Wednesday. RCMP report the truck was heading northbound around 1:30 a.m. when the incident occurred.…
Two green underground transformer boxes have been replaced on South Park Drive in Steinbach as part of Manitoba Hydro's continued regular maintenance. Spokesperson Scott Powell says crews will…
RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision near Emerson Tuesday afternoon. A semi trailer traveling in the southbound lane on Highway 75 entered the ditch and rolled approximately two miles north…
There is going to be some highway construction beginning later this week along Highway 52 near Steinbach. Dustin Booy is Director of the Contract Services Branch for Manitoba Infrastructure. He says…
The provincial government has announced an investment of $12 million for municipal roads. There are 188 projects approved in 99 municipalities. The Municipal Road Improvement Program was developed in…
The La Broquerie Fire Department got an unusual call early Tuesday morning. Captain Darren Dundas explains what happened on Provincial Road 210, two miles southeast of La Broquerie. "We were called…
Intense thunderstorms moved through southeastern Manitoba Tuesday morning. While there was potential for severe weather, Steinbach received rain but not a lot of wind. About 10 millimetres or…
McKenzie Avenue west of Giesbrecht Street will be closed this week. City of Steinbach engineer Phil Kalyta says crews are completing a sewer project for the new Lexington Village development and…
The foundation at Bethesda Regional Health Centre had annual cleaning on Monday. Bill Linden is the grounds keeper at the hospital and says the fountain requires cleaning each summer after one of the…
Due to major spring flooding in northern Manitoba, the railway to Churchill has been closed and has made transportation of staff, goods, and groceries a challenge for Churchill Wild. Based out of…