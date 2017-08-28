Steinbach RCMP Seize Weapons And Arrest Two Impaired Drivers

Steinbach RCMP say two males are facing weapons' charges following an incident Friday evening. Officers stopped a vehicle on Provincial Road 302, just north of La Broquerie, at 10:28 p.m. They seized two rifles from the vehicle after the male occupants were unable to provide possession and acquisition licences for the guns. The males, aged 24 and 25, are both from Winnipeg.

Two drivers are facing charges of impaired driving after weekend incidents in Steinbach.



RCMP were called to a location on Hanover Street at 4:09 Saturday morning where a small car had struck a parked pickup truck. The 25-year-old female driver of the car, from Steinbach, was charged for driving with a blood-alcohol level above .08.



Then at 5:31 a.m. Saturday, police attended to a vehicle that was parked and idling on Bush Farm Road. A 24-year-old male from Steinbach was found asleep at the wheel. He has been charged for being in the care and control of a motor vehicle while having a blood-alcohol level above .08.