Vandalism And Destruction Of Property Reported In Southland Area

The Marchand Rodeo has been canceled for this weekend. Marchand Community Club president Tyler Wiens says the Manitoba Ranch Rodeo Association implemented a mandatory blood test, called A Coggins…
A group of Niverville residents presented a petition with 500 signatures to Town Council on Tuesday calling for a study to determine if an independent police service would be feasible for Niverville.…
Voters in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot have elected a new Mayor. A by-election was held Wednesday and Chris Ewen took 742 votes (39%). Former Mayor Jackie Hunt finished second with 650 (34%). In…
Parking fines in Steinbach are going up. Councillor Cari Penner says city council this week received a report on the matter from the administration. She notes the current fine of $15 hadn't been…
Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says it's not so. He is referring to rumours swirling on social media regarding women who are having a baby in hospital. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen"There was a…
A strong wind gust over the lunch hour caused a power outage Wednesday for a couple of homes along Elm Avenue in Steinbach. Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Mike Penner says they were called to 287 Elm…
A new high school in Niverville will be built west of the tracks, just west of the Niverville Arena. The Hanover School Division made the announcement Wednesday morning. The HSD is pleased to…
The Ste. Anne Fire Department was called to a collision on Wednesday. On Provincial Road 207 near Road 38E a van collided with bags of insulation which fell off a flat deck delivery truck. There were…
The Program Coordinator for SwimAbility says they are gaining popularity in Steinbach. SwimAbility offers one-on-one, low-cost swim instruction to children with special needs. A study shows drowning…
Manitoba Hydro crews continue to work along Highway 52 for the Bipole III project. Traffic is being slowed near the Highway 52 and 59 intersection for the safety of drivers and crew.
It is election day in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot. Polls opened at 8 am and close at 8 pm. Four candidates are running for Mayor. They are Gene Whitney, Jackie Hunt, Chris Ewen and Marianne…
Steinbach city council heard details Tuesday evening about a proposed highrise building on the site of the current Family Medical Centre at 333 Loewen Boulevard. The plans were outlined at a public…
A house was being moved westbound along Highway 52 shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Traffic following the house was slowed for the duration of the move.
One mile of road southeast of Niverville will be closed to traffic for the next couple of days. Wes Fehr is Manager of Works and Operations for the Rural Municipality of Hanover. He says Road 20…