Steinbach Preparing For Largest-Ever Capital Project

Steinbach city council has given final approval to a bylaw to borrow up to $5.4 million to develop a second water supply system for the city. Council approved the borrowing this week in anticipation that the provincial and federal governments will fund the remaining $5.6 million.

Councillor Cari Penner moved approval of the bylaw noting a second water plant is vital to accommodate growth, especially as the city expects to soon take possession of some newly-annexed land

"This is very important because we are growing so rapidly and we need to ensure that our water quality is not only safe but is enough quantity to service the needs of the city and our growth."

Councillor Michael Zwaagstra notes this will be the city's most expensive capital project ever.

"This supplementary water supply expansion, in total, would be approximately an $11 million project which, in the history of the city, would be the largest project that we have done to date. It's important that we move ahead in a responsible way and that's why we're actively seeking out grants from other levels of government and we are optimistic that we will receive grant funding for a little over half of the project. The other half will need to be funded by the city itself and that's what the borrowing bylaw is intended to do."

City council was unanimous in approving the borrowing bylaw. The debenture will be paid back over five years. The water plant project is scheduled for next year, pending receipt of the grant. The plant and reservoir will be built near the intersection of Park Road and Keating Road.

Mayor Chris Goertzen says the plant will put the city in a very good position for the future.

"We're really planning ahead. This is going to improve water quality in many parts of the city as well as it's going to bring additional capacity to grow. So, as we grow and we see that annexation area become part of the city, we will have the potable water that will be available for those new areas."

