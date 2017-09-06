Steinbach Mural Finds Permanent Home

Steinbach's mosaic mural is now hanging in its final resting place.



The mural is one of 150 painted this year across Canada in recognition of our country's 150th birthday. It stands 12 feet by 8 feet and is made up of hundreds of individual tiles painted by residents of Steinbach.

Mayor Chris Goertzen says it was first unveiled at the Community Plaza, then moved to City Hall and Mennonite Heritage Village before being officially welcomed to its final resting place at a ceremony Tuesday morning. It now hangs on the exterior wall of the Jake Epp Library next to the main entrance.

Goertzen notes there was some discussion amongst staff and community groups as to where the mural should be displayed.

"We obviously wanted it to be in a public space, a place where a lot of people could see it, they could interact with it," says Goertzen. "It's very interesting, it's not only a large painting of the windmill but it's also many, many small paintings of individual thoughts and creativity from the citizens of the city."

Carolyn Graham, Head Librarian for Jake Epp Library says they were thrilled to learn they had been chosen as the permanent location for the mural to hang.

"We were very excited," she says. "We consider ourselves a community space and so to have one more thing that the community can come and enjoy while they visit us is marvelous."

Graham says it is exciting to watch contributors of the mural pointing out their tile to those standing nearby. She says it creates an excitement that brings the whole community together.

Read More:

Steinbach Celebrates Mosaic And Community Plaza