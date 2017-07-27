Steinbach MLA Delivers Cheque To Hanover

Steinbach MLA Kelvin Goertzen made a stop by Hanover Council Wednesday to drop off $400,000. The money is part of an announcement made earlier in the week of a $12 million investment for municipal roads in this province.

Hanover Reeve Stan Toews says the money has already been spent on two projects; putting down new asphalt on Ridge Road and adding asphalt to Park Bay in New Bothwell.

This is a 50/50 cost sharing program with the province. Toews says Hanover received the same amount of money this year as last year, noting without this funding the municipality would only have been able to accomplish half this work this year.

Goertzen says the funding is courtesy of hard working Manitobans who pay taxes in this province. He says Hanover is one of the fastest growing Rural Municipalities in western Canada and with that growth comes challenges.

"Growth puts pressure on infrastructure," says Goertzen. "So as a government we're happy to partner together with the RM of Hanover."

