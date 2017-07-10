Steinbach Man Killed In Crash

Hanover Development Plan Goes Public The Rural Municipality of Hanover will hold one last open house for its Development Plan review. Planning Manager Jeremy Neufeld says the province requires they review their plan every five years.…

Bible Camps In Full Swing Now that we are a full week into summer vacation, bible camps are in full swing. Kyle Sheppard is the Bird River Camp Program Director. He says their staff have been fantastic so far this year and…

SAC Disappointed By Nixed Performing Arts Centre But Looking To The Future Though the board of the Steinbach Arts Council is extremely disappointed with city council's decision to nix plans for a performing arts centre, they feel they have proven the need for such a…

Single Vehicle Rollover South Of Steinbach Emergency crews were called to single vehicle rollover just south of Steinbach shortly after six Saturday evening. Steinbach Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse explains. " A single vehicle rollover just…

Cargo Bike Provides A Walk Down Memory Lane The purchase of a cargo bike at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Steinbach has some residents remembering what life was like years ago. The cargo bike was purchased from Holland. It has a platform in the…

Steinbach Fire Rescue Man Stuck In Creek The Steinbach Fire Department was called to rescue a man stuck in the mud, just northwest of the intersection of Road 39N and Highway 12 Saturday afternoon. Steinbach Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse…

Steady Rate Of Growth Shown For The RM Of La Broquerie Building permits from January to the end of June have stayed steady this year compared to the same time last year. Reeve Lewis Weiss says a steady rate of growth is good to see. "I know with some of…

Mitchell Family Fun Day Kicks Off With Pancake Breakfast Mitchell is holding their annual Family Fun Day today and they will be making use of the beautiful summer weather. It is a full day of activities for the whole family including a flea market,…

Premier Pallister Remains Quiet On Future Of Home Care Services Premier Brian Pallister remains tight-lipped about whether the provincial government is considering privatizing home care services in Manitoba. Over the next few weeks, the province will be meeting…

No Laughing Matter Steinbach City Council's decision this week to nix plans for a Performing Arts Centre has raised the question of what happened to the $5 million announced for this project by the former NDP…

No Major Speed Bumps Just Yet City of Steinbach Engineer Phil Kalyta says though there have been some rain events this summer, that hasn't stopped crews from making very good progress on street and sidewalk improvements. Kalyta…

Grant Will Help With Road Upgrade In La Broquerie Manitoba Highways has awarded the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie a $180,000 50/50 cost-share grant. Reeve Lewis Weiss says the municipality applied for the grant on behalf of La Broquerie Lumber…

'Canada 150 And Me' Experience Positive For Steinbach Teen After attending Canada 150 and Me in Ottawa, a local teen says he feels connecting with other youth is the biggest factor to bring about change. Spencer Teetaert left for Ottawa on June 24 and…

Ted Falk Hosts Foreign Ambassadors In Provencher Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk hosted representatives from Guyana, Bolivia, and the Philippines for two days earlier this week. Falk says he was excited to welcome Her Excellency Petronila…