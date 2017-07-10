Two men are dead following a crash along Highway 75 Monday morning.
At approximately 7:40 am, St.Pierre RCMP responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 75 at Provincial Road 247, east of La Salle. A semi-trailer and a semi dump truck had collided there.
Early investigation shows the dump truck was northbound on Highway 75, attempting to turn west onto the 247 when it collided with a southbound semi. The driver of the dump truck, an 84 year old male from Steinbach was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene. The male driver of the semi, a 58 year old from East St. Paul, also died on scene.
Alcohol is not considered a factor, but neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.
RCMP continue to investigate.
Southbound Highway 75 remains closed there.
Steinbach Man Killed In Crash
