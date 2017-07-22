Steinbach Man Faces Lengthy List Of Charges

A 29-year-old man from Steinbach faces multiple charges following an incident in Winnipeg early Friday morning.



Police were patrolling the area around St.Anne's Road and Bishop Grandin Boulevard when they came upon a suspicious male and female on bicycles. The male initially provided a false name but was identified and found to be the subject of an arrest warrant.



Police say a small amount of methamphetamine was located on him in addition to break-in instruments. He was also found to be carrying stolen identity documents and financial cards. A stolen bicycle was also recovered. The investigation led officers to a truck that had been stolen earlier this month in Winnipeg.



Eric Wesley Allan of Steinbach has been charged with

- Identity Fraud - Intent to Avoid Arrest, Prosecution or Obstruct Justice

- Possession of Break In Instrument(s)

- Possession of Scheduled Substance - Methamphetamine

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 (x4)

- Possession of an Identity Document (x4)

- Warrant - Fail to Comply Probation (x2)

- Highway Traffic Act - Operate a bicycle on a sidewalk

He was detained in custody.