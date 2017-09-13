Steinbach Incomes Rising But Still Below Provincial Average

Statistics Canada reports incomes in Steinbach grew by an average of 16.6 per cent from 2005 to 2015. It says data from the 2016 census shows the median household income in Steinbach is just over $61,000. The Manitoba average is just over $68,000.

The median individual income in Steinbach is $30,800 but there is disparity between males and females. The median income for males is just under $40,000 and for females just under $24,000.

Statistics Canada says Winkler had the greatest amount of income growth in the province over the last decade at 24.2 per cent. But the data shows median incomes in Winkler are still slightly behind those in Steinbach.