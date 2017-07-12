Southeast Helping Hands in Steinbach is going ahead with an expansion. Hank Klassen, who chairs the board of the food bank, says they have finally received approval of their plans from the city and hope to start work before the end of the month. He adds the intent is to have the work completed in time for Community Christmas. Klassen says they have simply outgrown their existing facility along Main Street.

"We are to the point where we just can't accommodate anymore space-wise. After that, hopefully, we can facilitate the influx that we are getting from the clientele that's coming. When we moved into there, we had 65 families. Now we have 360. They don't all come at the same time but, on the average, we have 250 families coming every two weeks. With the new addition, we'll be able to categorize and rotate our stock. It will make it much easier for everybody."

Klassen says they will add 2,800 square feet at the rear of the existing 4,500 square foot building. He adds the addition will include a loading dock which will accommodate larger shipments of donated food.

Klassen estimates the cost of the project at about $400,000. He says they have some of the money saved and will finance the rest, noting their current building is fully paid for.