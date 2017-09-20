Steinbach Firefighters Kept Hopping Tuesday Night

HSD Launches Parent Portal

Steinbach's Assistant Deputy Fire Chief says they received seven or eight calls in a span of about two hours during Tuesday night's storm.

Mike Penner says when the rain started falling and the wind picked up around ten o'clock it caused arcing along hydro lines in the city. In some cases, it forced trees down onto lines. Crews were called to various locations within the city but also spent time along Clearsprings Road and Blumenort.

"We would send a small crew one direction and then another crew the opposite direction," recalls Penner. "I think at one point we had two crews out and then we had another couple of individuals going a different direction."

Penner says there were no injuries at any of the calls they attended last night.

He notes during calls like these, there isn't a lot that firefighters can do, other than to secure the scene for the safety of passersby.

"We just want to make sure that the public's safe when Hydro is involved with possible downed lines or arcing of wires," notes Penner.

He says Manitoba Hydro crews will probably have a lot of cleanup on their hands Wednesday in the wake of the storm.

