Steinbach Fire Rescue Man Stuck In Creek

The Steinbach Fire Department was called to rescue a man stuck in the mud, just northwest of the intersection of Road 39N and Highway 12 Saturday afternoon.

Steinbach Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse says the call came in shortly after 3 p.m.

"We had to perform what we would call a water rescue or creek rescue. We had a gentleman who tried to cross the creek here and got stuck. It took us about 15 minutes to get him out. He is being transported to hospital as a precautionary measure."

Chausse says there was a group of people baling a nearby field and the elderly gentleman who got stuck had been a part of that group. He notes it is a very good thing that there were people around to call emergency crews.