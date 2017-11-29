Steinbach Education Level Close To National Average

Steinbach is slightly below the national average when it comes to the level of education of its residents.

New census data was released Wednesday showing 54 per cent of Canadians aged 25 to 64 have college or university degrees, diplomas or certificates.

In Steinbach that number is 50 per cent.

In Niverville, 63 per cent of people in the 25-64 age group have a university or college education while in the town of Ste. Anne the number is 56 per cent, in the RM of La Broquerie 46 per cent and in the RM of Hanover 42 per cent.