Steinbach City Council Likes Private PCH Proposal

A proposed senior's highrise housing project is getting a lot of support from Steinbach city council. Plans were unveiled last week for a private facility at 333 Loewen Boulevard that would include 56 personal care home beds, 56 supportive housing units and 33 senior's apartments. Mayor Chris Goertzen says such a facility would certainly meet a big need in Steinbach.

"It's very exciting to hear private plans for care facilities for seniors. We know that we're in dire need of them in our community. We know that there are a number of projects being talked about, but to see this one moving so quickly is encouraging. We do want to see not only Supportive Housing, but additional PCH beds. For this private individual to move forward with this plan, we obviously are encouraged."

Councillor Michael Zwaagstra notes this proposal comes at a time when the Manitoba Government is struggling to find dollars for such facilities.

"We very much like the idea of having more senior's housing in Steinbach. And the fact that private developers are willing to put forward money to make that happen is very encouraging. We know that, at the provincial level, there are challenges with the budget. The fact that there are private investors who are willing to put forward significant dollars to provide more personal care home beds and senior's housing, that is very positive. That is something that we do want to see in Steinbach and so that is one of the reasons that we do want the zoning to proceed."

City council last week gave Second Reading to the rezoning request. But due to a formal objection from a neighbour, the matter must now go before a Municipal Board hearing. After that, council must deal with a request for a variance to allow a building height of 120 feet, something neighbours are opposed to. Goertzen expects that process will take about two months.

"If we are proceeding with Third Reading and do approve Third Reading of the rezoning, then we'll deal with the variation. I suspect it will be September before we finalize exactly if this will proceed as presented or whether there will be alterations or whether it will proceed at all."

