The Mayor of Steinbach says the city has received very positive feedback concerning the Hampton Village Park. The park is located near Clearspring Middle School, off Wyndham Estate Drive. It is an…
Council for the Rural Municipality of Hanover has denied a request by a homebuilder to rezone a portion of Peters Lane in Mitchell. Hanover Administration informed Councillors Wednesday that Boyd…
Steinbach RCMP are seeking tips on a pair of all terrain vehicles located Tuesday in Steinbach. The sport quads were found in the Hampton Village Park behind Wyndham Estates Drive. One was reported…
The QuickCare Clinic and Community Health Services office will open at 9:00 a.m. Friday in the new Bethesda Primary Care Centre at 381 Stonebridge Crossing in Steinbach. They have spent the past two…
The construction of a new elevator has been announced for the Steinbach Regional Secondary School. Steinbach MLA Kelvin Goertzen announced funding for the project Thursday afternoon and Goertzen says…
This is a big week for two medical facilities in Steinbach. The QuickCare Clinic and the Steinbach Family Medical Centre are moving to the new Bethesda Primary Care Centre at 381 Stonebridge…
The Fire Chief for Hanover says with the very dry summer, the fire danger this harvest season is quite high. In fact, Paul Wiebe says the number of grass and brush fires this summer seems above…
$3,200 dollars worth of items were stolen from the Staples store in Steinbach last week Friday. RCMP says the Staples store received a call from a male identifying himself as an employee of Steinbach…
The community of Sprague hit a low of 0 degrees between 7 and 8 Thursday morning. Environment Canada Meteorologist Natalie Hasell says though it was a very cool night in southeastern Manitoba, it was…
RCMP say alcohol is suspected in a single vehicle crash Thursday night just north of Grunthal. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says the Grunthal Fire Department was called out to a location on…
A vocational camp for students going into Grade 6 is happening this week at Steinbach Regional Secondary School. 555 Careers Summer Camp spokesperson Darcy Steiner says there are 67 campers this year…
Marc Hutlet Seeds held a last minute crop tour and meeting with Grunthal area farmers Wednesday morning to discuss silage corn and the drought issues they have been experiencing this year. Marcus…
Meals on Wheels put on by Serving Seniors Incorporated provides approximately 5,000 meals to local seniors every year. That according to Carrie Bilawchuk the Community Resource Coordinator for…
Flames could be seen shooting out of a Penner International semi Wednesday over the lunch hour in Steinbach. The truck was headed south along Highway 12 before turning down the service road in front…
Loewen Boulevard in Steinbach has reopened. The road closed between Old Tom Road and Hirschfeld Road on Monday as work commenced to replace the bridge decking. Read More:Part Of Loewen Boulevard…