Changing trends have caused the Steinbach Arts Council to offer some new programming this year. Cindi Rempel Patrick is the Chief Creative Officer. She says one new direction they are moving in involves digital media arts or designing video games.

"We've always been involved in the visual arts, performing arts, literary arts, theatre and now, digital arts-digital media is huge. So we've been fortunate to bring someone in who will teach that creative process of how to make a video game from start to finish. We have found that a lot of people are really interested in that."

Rempel Patrick says another new offering this year is a cultural class in aboriginal arts.

"People are really gravitating to the cultural arts so we've opened up an aboriginal arts program. It involves everything from classes and workshops on how to make the moccasins, the beading, the mukluks, all the traditional footwear. And, all of those beading designs, they all have such meaning to the culture. We're also doing workshops on drumming and making bannock."

She adds one of the new innovations in the visual arts is called resin art which involves pouring resin onto a canvas or some other medium. Rempel Patrick says a former Steinbach resident, who now lives in B.C., will be coming here to to do a weekend series of workshops on resin art.

The Arts Council held its fall registration Thursday and Rempel Patrick says she's very encouraged by the response.