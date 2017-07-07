Steinbach Approves Parking Ticket Appeal System

Steinbach city council has given third and final reading to its Administrative Penalty Bylaw.



This is the bylaw that handles infractions of the city's parking and traffic bylaws. The province has ordered cities to set up a system to handle appeals of parking tickets by appointing an adjudicator who will have the final say. Mayor Chris Goertzen says the new bylaw enforcement allows the city to enforce bylaws without going to court.

"That's really important," says Goertzen. "It's not only going to save the province money but it will save some headaches for the city as well."

Goertzen says the bylaw has been prepared in such a way that it can be added to if it is working well. He says they look forward to seeing how it works.

"And possibly seeing this move into other areas other than parking bylaws," explains Goertzen. "But it may move into other nuisance bylaws and zoning bylaws and such."

Councillor Cari Penner who moved approval of the bylaw says it will give administration a more streamlined method of dealing with bylaw infractions, in a more cost effective way.

