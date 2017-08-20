Steinbach And Area Embracing Rock Hunting

Searching for rocks has become a popular pastime here in southeastern Manitoba this summer.

Jordana Robart says she founded the Facebook Group Steinbach Rocks after seeing the activity become popular in other communities. She notes the goal is to create a fun activity for families and make someone’s day. She adds the idea is simple.

"You paint your rocks and you hide them around Steinbach, you can post a picture and post it in our group. Some like to give clues and hide them in playgrounds for little kids and others like to just hide them around Steinbach without clues for anyone to find."

Robart says others can then go look for the rocks as a sort of scavenger hunt. She notes if you find a small painted rock, you are welcome to keep it or re-hide it to keep the scavenger hunt going.

Julie Anne says she has been painting for a number of years now and this new rock phenomenon has given her a new painting challenge. She notes it has made for a great family activity.

"My kids and I have been walking around, we have been doing family walks at night time, just dropping them off at random places in the park, on benches and stuff like that, where kids are going to see them, or adults are going to see them. It is a little pick me up, you see this cute little lady bug and you are like ‘aww’."

Chloe McKenzie started a similar Facebook group called Mitchell and Steinbach Rocks. She notes it has been very surprising to see the community embrace the activity so quickly.

"It has really taken off. We started this group in Mitchell about a week ago and every time you come into the park there are people either hiding the rocks or there are families out looking for rocks. It is kind of like last years Pokemon craze. It is crazy."

McKenzie adds it is also a great way to surprise people with and make their day with a neat piece of art.