Steinbach Airport Hosts Open House

The Steinbach Airport was open to the public on Saturday with a large variety of airplanes on display.

Paullette Klassen is the President of the Steinbach Flying Club. She says this is the fourth year they have held an open house and they are elated at the turnout. She notes in addition to many local pilots showing their airplanes, there were a few special displays as well.

"CASR, Civil Aviation Search and Rescue is here to answer questions, The Diamond Aces remote control planes are here, and now the STARS helicopter just landed. There are a couple Stearmans here, there is the Harvard and Luke Penner did an amazing aerobatic display for us at noon today."

Klassen says the whole event was a big success. She adds they hope the open house can also inspire others.

"You see all the children around here? We are hoping to plant a few seeds for them to become interested in aviation. We are going to need so many pilots, I heard the other day that Jazz is going to have about 400 opening for pilots coming up in the next few months so we need to train these kids up to become aviators."