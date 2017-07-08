Steady Rate Of Growth Shown For The RM Of La Broquerie

×

Building permits from January to the end of June have stayed steady this year compared to the same time last year.

Reeve Lewis Weiss says a steady rate of growth is good to see.

"I know with some of the high growth years we've gotten into a bit of trouble with the lagoon issues, but thankfully those are all being addressed now. So, we're ready for even years that would be extreme growth."

Total building permits by the end of June 2017 was 50, totaling $5.2-million compared to 54 permits last year at the same time, totaling $5.4-million. At this time in 2014, 69 permits were pulled followed by 49 in 2015. Although 2015 had the lowest overall permits by the end of June, it had the highest number of agriculture permits from the past four years.

Weiss adds he would like to see more commercial and agricultural businesses in the future as the municipality continues to grow.

Premier Pallister Remains Quiet On Future Of Home Care Services

Premier Brian Pallister remains tight-lipped about whether the provincial government is considering privatizing home care services in Manitoba. Over the next few weeks, the province will be meeting…

No Laughing Matter

Steinbach City Council's decision this week to nix plans for a Performing Arts Centre has raised the question of what happened to the $5 million announced for this project by the former NDP…

No Major Speed Bumps Just Yet

City of Steinbach Engineer Phil Kalyta says though there have been some rain events this summer, that hasn't stopped crews from making very good progress on street and sidewalk improvements. Kalyta…

Grant Will Help With Road Upgrade In La Broquerie

Manitoba Highways has awarded the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie a $180,000 50/50 cost-share grant. Reeve Lewis Weiss says the municipality applied for the grant on behalf of La Broquerie Lumber…

'Canada 150 And Me' Experience Positive For Steinbach Teen

After attending Canada 150 and Me in Ottawa, a local teen says he feels connecting with other youth is the biggest factor to bring about change. Spencer Teetaert left for Ottawa on June 24 and…

Ted Falk Hosts Foreign Ambassadors In Provencher

Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk hosted representatives from Guyana, Bolivia, and the Philippines for two days earlier this week. Falk says he was excited to welcome Her Excellency Petronila…
2017 07 bylaw

Steinbach Approves Parking Ticket Appeal System

Steinbach city council has given third and final reading to its Administrative Penalty Bylaw. This is the bylaw that handles infractions of the city's parking and traffic bylaws. The province has…

City Crews Become Lumberjacks

Steinbach Parks and Recreation staff took on the role of lumberjacks Thursday afternoon along Brandt Street. Russ Dyck heads the city's Parks and Rec Department. He says they became aware of some…

Show Me The Money

Steinbach city council this week decided not to extend the deadline by when government funding needed to be in place for a Performing Arts Centre. But, getting to this point has come at a cost. The…

A Flurry Of Activity To Commence While Bipole III Project Continues In Southeast

There will be a flurry of activity for the Bipole III project along Provincial Road 206 just north of Randolph in about a week's time. Manitoba Hydro public affairs officer Bruce Owen says crews have…
2017 07 carpool

Need A Ride?

Partnership Of The Manitoba Capital Region is trying to get more motorists involved in carpooling. Executive Director Colleen Sklar says they have been partnering with a transportation working group,…

Soup's On Expanding School Lunch Program Outside Of Steinbach

Joy Neufeld of Soup's On says they have run the lunch program in Steinbach for many years and they are now planning on expanding it into the rural areas. Joy Neufeld serves a hot dog at the Taste Of…
2012 07 water tower1

Secondary Water Supply Plan Heads To Municipal Board

A Local Improvement Plan for a supplementary water supply system for Steinbach is now before the Municipal Board. Steinbach Mayor Chris Goertzen says a secondary water supply is a really important…

RCMP Seek Information Regarding Vehicle Theft In St. Adolphe

St. Pierre RCMP are seeking information regarding a stolen vehicle in St. Adolphe. RCMP says they received several complaints in the early hours of Wednesday, June 28th regarding two individuals…
2017 06 spac leg

City Council Decision Fuels Disappointment

"There was great disappointment among the people that have worked so very hard for years to bring this to reality." That was the reaction of Eleanor Gingerich after hearing Steinbach City Council's…

St. Pierre's New Splash Pad A Hot Spot In Town This Week

It's a hot day here in the southeast with the temperature peaking at 28 degrees with the humidex making it feel even higher. St. Pierre's new frog themed splash pad recently opened this past Saturday…

City Council Nixes Performing Arts Centre Plan

Steinbach City Council has decided against extending its June 30th deadline regarding the future of a proposed Performing Arts Centre. Funding lapsed June 30th after there was no word on $15 million…
2016 05 kelvin goertzen3

Goertzen Back As Co-Chair of International Relations Committee

Steinbach MLA Kelvin Goertzen has been re-elected for a two-year term as the Co-Chair of the Midwest Legislator's U.S.-Canada Relations Committee. Goertzen first joined this committee about five…

Missing Youth Found

Lac du Bonnet RCMP report a 17-year old who went missing on Friday, has been safely located. At 1:30 p.m. on Friday Fierrah Audy, also known as Blaze, had left his home by himself and was reported as…

