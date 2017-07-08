Steady Rate Of Growth Shown For The RM Of La Broquerie



Building permits from January to the end of June have stayed steady this year compared to the same time last year.

Reeve Lewis Weiss says a steady rate of growth is good to see.

"I know with some of the high growth years we've gotten into a bit of trouble with the lagoon issues, but thankfully those are all being addressed now. So, we're ready for even years that would be extreme growth."

Total building permits by the end of June 2017 was 50, totaling $5.2-million compared to 54 permits last year at the same time, totaling $5.4-million. At this time in 2014, 69 permits were pulled followed by 49 in 2015. Although 2015 had the lowest overall permits by the end of June, it had the highest number of agriculture permits from the past four years.

Weiss adds he would like to see more commercial and agricultural businesses in the future as the municipality continues to grow.