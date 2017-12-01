Ste Anne And CN Meet To Talk Safety At Pedestrian Railway Crossing

HSD Board of Trustees Meeting - Tues. Dec. 5

The Town of Ste Anne is working with CN Rail to determine what measures can be taken to improve safety at the pedestrian railway crossing in town.

This is following the tragic accident in September where a 12-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train as she was crossing the railway tracks on her bike.

Mayor Richard Pelletier says council and local police met with CN representatives Thursday morning, to discuss what kind of options are out there and to see which one would be the best for them at that particular crossing.

"It’s great that we’re still sitting at the table with CN there’s no doubt. Our heart is to protect our people there’s no question about that. We’re still sitting at the table like I said, and we want to see if there is a plan for the future. There have been no options presented to us yet but they’re still working on it so it’s ongoing. We definitely have our heart for the family and we do not want something like this to happen again."

Pelletier adds currently they are just looking to see if there are any options and if so, what they would be and if they make sense for the town. He says this is an ongoing process, not something that’s just being swept under the rug.

"We have a town that’s growing so well, we love our people and we want to protect our people there’s no doubt and anything like this, a catastrophe, we want to be on top of it and we want to do the best that can be done."

Pelletier notes there is currently no timeline for the project but he adds it is ongoing as they want to ensure safety too all residents in their community.

 

