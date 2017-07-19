Ste. Anne Sees Record Construction Numbers

The Town of Ste. Anne is having a record construction year.

CAO Marc Darker says the value of building permits pulled in the first six months of 2017 has already exceeded the value of permits pulled all last year.

"Last year our total was a record year for us, we were around 53 permits for housing starts and an approximate value of about 10 million dollars. This year, 2017, so far we are above 36 of those types of permits with a value of around 12.5 million dollars so we are ahead of where we were last year. It looks like another record year for us."

Darker says there has been a good balance of single an multi-family housing starts so far in 2017 with a bit more multi-family housing than previous years. He adds seniors housing has been really strong.

"As far as trends, we have a little bit more of a 55 plus type housing. There seems to be a need for that type of housing and they seem to like them together in a group, so we dedicated an area of town toward that type of housing."

Darker says big growth like this comes with totally new challenges, "Obviously it is a good problem to have. This is what we have been striving towards, increasing our numbers in town. It is good, but along with that comes a lot of change that we need to be ready for, so extra work, extra staffing, all things that we need to consider."