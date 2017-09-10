STARS Called To Rodeo In Grunthal

Stars air ambulance was called out to Grunthal late Sunday afternoon to the Heartland Rodeo Finals at the Hanover Ag Exhibition Park.

Stars spokesperson Fatima Khawaja explains. " Stars was dispatched to Grunthal for a report of a steer related injury in a riding competition. We picked up one patient, we landed in a nearby soccer field and we transported the patient to the children's hospital."

Khawaja says the call came in at 4:39 pm and they were on scene by 4:45 pm.

The state of the young boy's injuries is unknown at this time.