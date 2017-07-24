STARS Called For Lawnmower Burns

Crash Closes Highway 12 Emergency personnel are at the scene of a two vehicle collision along Highway 12, south of Steinbach. It happened about one mile north of the Sarto turnoff. Highway 12 is closed at Road 28 North…

Vehicle And Scooter Collision At Main And Reimer Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision Sunday evening at the corner of Main Street and Reimer Avenue in Steinbach. The call came in around 6 pm, RCMP Community Constable Dennis…

Chamber Of Commerce Works To Improve Parade Organization The Steinbach Chamber of Commerce has added a graduated fee system as well as entry deadlines to ensure the Pioneer Days Parade is more organized this year. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ben…

Single Vehicle Rollover North Of Grunthal Grunthal Fire Department was called to a single vehicle rollover early Sunday morning just north of Grunthal. The call came in just after 1:30 am just north of Grunthal on highway 216. Deputy Chief…

Hanover Questions Funding Formula The Reeve of Hanover says his council has some concerns with how much money the municipality funds to the Red River Basin Commission. The Commission works towards water quality and water protection…

Performers From The Southeast Partake In The Winnipeg Fringe Festival The Winnipeg Fringe Festival is in full swing and Southeastern Manitoba is well represented by local writers, actors, directors, and improvisers. Jeremy Plett, the Director of Back Yard Theatre…

NDP Immigration Critic Visits Emerson The federal NDP critic for immigration, refugees and citizenship, Jenny Kwan, made a visit to Emerson Friday afternoon to meet with municipal officials and to learn more about the asylum seekers…

Steinbach Man Faces Lengthy List Of Charges A 29-year-old man from Steinbach faces multiple charges following an incident in Winnipeg early Friday morning. Police were patrolling the area around St.Anne's Road and Bishop Grandin Boulevard when…

'Tis The Season For West Nile The Medical Officer of Health for Southern Health says the arrival of Culex Tarsalis mosquitoes this year seems a little later than in years previous. Those are the mosquitoes capable of carrying…

Missing Man Found Dead A missing man from Thompson, whom police believed could be in the Steinbach or Blumenort area, has been found dead. On July 1st, Thompson RCMP were notified of an abandoned vehicle near the Miles…

Steinbach To Consider Additional Picnic Shelters Does Steinbach need more picnic shelters? At least one resident seems to think there is a shortage of places to enjoy an outdoor meal. Mayor Chris Goertzen had that discussion Friday morning at his…

Minor Injuries In Two Vehicle Crash RCMP report only minor injuries in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Steinbach. Dennis Redikop is Community Constable with Steinbach RCMP. He says it appears a Ford SUV was travelling west on…

Vandalism And Destruction Of Property Reported In Southland Area Multiple incidents of vandalism and destruction of property have been reported at a residence in the Southland area of Steinbach. The owner of the residence has reported multiple counts of graffiti…

Work At Imperial Oil Site Only 30% Complete Imperial Oil crews continue digging deeper and deeper at the corner of Main Street and Kroeker Avenue. This is the site of the former Imperial Oil petroleum bulk plant and distribution facility and…