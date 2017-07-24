STARS Called For Lawnmower Burns

Emergency personnel are at the scene of a two vehicle collision along Highway 12, south of Steinbach. It happened about one mile north of the Sarto turnoff. Highway 12 is closed at Road 28 North…
Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision Sunday evening at the corner of Main Street and Reimer Avenue in Steinbach. The call came in around 6 pm, RCMP Community Constable Dennis…
The Steinbach Chamber of Commerce has added a graduated fee system as well as entry deadlines to ensure the Pioneer Days Parade is more organized this year. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ben…
Grunthal Fire Department was called to a single vehicle rollover early Sunday morning just north of Grunthal. The call came in just after 1:30 am just north of Grunthal on highway 216. Deputy Chief…
The Reeve of Hanover says his council has some concerns with how much money the municipality funds to the Red River Basin Commission. The Commission works towards water quality and water protection…
The Winnipeg Fringe Festival is in full swing and Southeastern Manitoba is well represented by local writers, actors, directors, and improvisers. Jeremy Plett, the Director of Back Yard Theatre…
The federal NDP critic for immigration, refugees and citizenship, Jenny Kwan, made a visit to Emerson Friday afternoon to meet with municipal officials and to learn more about the asylum seekers…
A 29-year-old man from Steinbach faces multiple charges following an incident in Winnipeg early Friday morning. Police were patrolling the area around St.Anne's Road and Bishop Grandin Boulevard when…
The Medical Officer of Health for Southern Health says the arrival of Culex Tarsalis mosquitoes this year seems a little later than in years previous. Those are the mosquitoes capable of carrying…
A missing man from Thompson, whom police believed could be in the Steinbach or Blumenort area, has been found dead. On July 1st, Thompson RCMP were notified of an abandoned vehicle near the Miles…
Does Steinbach need more picnic shelters? At least one resident seems to think there is a shortage of places to enjoy an outdoor meal. Mayor Chris Goertzen had that discussion Friday morning at his…
RCMP report only minor injuries in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Steinbach. Dennis Redikop is Community Constable with Steinbach RCMP. He says it appears a Ford SUV was travelling west on…
Multiple incidents of vandalism and destruction of property have been reported at a residence in the Southland area of Steinbach. The owner of the residence has reported multiple counts of graffiti…
Imperial Oil crews continue digging deeper and deeper at the corner of Main Street and Kroeker Avenue. This is the site of the former Imperial Oil petroleum bulk plant and distribution facility and…
The new Mayor of Ritchot says he was blown away by the support he felt in Wednesday's by-election. Chris Ewen of Ile des Chenes took 742 votes, beating his closest competitor, who happened to be…