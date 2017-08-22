St. Pierre Speeding Ticket Tossed

A Winnipeg lawyer has beaten a speeding ticket issued in St. Pierre last year because the officer could not communicate with him in French.

Antoine Hacault says, when he was pulled over, he spoke his first language which is French. He adds the officer responded in English and did not offer to speak French. Hacault argued under the Official Languages Act and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, police in bilingually-designated areas have an obligation to actively offer service in French.

The case was scheduled to go to court Tuesday, August 22nd but the Crown asked for a stay of proceedings, effectively throwing out the case.

RCMP say they will not respond directly to this case. But spokesperson Tara Seel says, "In general, if someone requests service in another language, we completely respect their right to do so, and we have mechanisms in place to provide that service in English and French at the scene." She adds, "With other languages, we do our very best to accommodate and locate someone who can translate." Seel says clear communication is always the goal. To that end, she says if someone has a language preference, RCMP encourage them to make that known to the officer so that arrangements can be made to receive the information in the official language of their choice.

It turns out, in the case of Hacault's speeding ticket in St. Pierre, the officer had been temporarily transferred to St. Pierre from an English-speaking community.