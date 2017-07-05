St. Pierre's New Splash Pad A Hot Spot In Town This Week

Missing Youth Found Lac du Bonnet RCMP report a 17-year old who went missing on Friday, has been safely located. At 1:30 p.m. on Friday Fierrah Audy, also known as Blaze, had left his home by himself and was reported as…

Hanover Property Values Rising Property values are on the rise in the Rural Municipality of Hanover. The RM of Hanover has received its latest reassessment figures. It shows an overall increase of 3.3 percent across the…

Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Parts Of Southeast Ominous and dark clouds rolled through the Southeast late Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon. Meteorologist David Phillips, with Environment Canada, says severe weather systems have the…

Knee High By The Fourth Of July There is the old saying, knee-high by the Fourth of July when referring to the height of corn crops. Marc Hutlet is owner of Marc Hutlet Seeds at Ste.Anne. He says some farmers definitely use that…

Impaired Driver Stopped In Steinbach Steinbach RCMP nabbed an impaired driver over the weekend. Police caught the 28-year-old female motorist along Reimer Avenue in Steinbach Saturday morning. She was stopped at 2:15 am. Police say she…

It's D-Day For The Performing Arts Centre Plan Steinbach city council has a big decision to make Tuesday (today) as it meets for its summer study session. Funding for the proposed Performing Arts Centre lapsed last Friday after there was no word…

The New Snapchat Feature Poses A Safety Concern A new feature on Snapchat is causing possible reasons for concern. The new feature is called Snap Map and allows a user to share their location to each person on their friend list at any given time…

Changes Coming For The Start Of School In Ste. Anne The Town of Ste. Anne has seen a significant growth in population, and that has been reflected in their student enrolment at their schools. Operations Manager Marc Darker, says the Seine River School…

RCMP Looking For Youth Missing Since Friday Lac du Bonnet RCMP are looking for a missing 17-year old youth from Pinawa. RCMP say they received the call about the missing youth on Friday at 3 p.m. They note Fierrah Audy, also known as Blaze,…

Bright Sunrise Welcomes The First Week Of July Heading into the first week of July, Environment Canada is predicting some rain, a few clouds, and sunshine. Monday is calling for a 30% chance of rain and risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon,…

Piney Calls For Increase In Deer Hunting Council in the RM of Piney has approved a resolution calling on the province to lower restrictions on deer hunting. Reeve Wayne Anderson says they are acting on the concerns of residents who feel the…

Mosquitoes Missing In Action The familiar sounds of buzzing mosquitoes seem to be missing so far this summer in southern Manitoba. Russ Dyck is Head of Parks and Recreation for Steinbach. He says the cooler spring and relatively…

Completion Of The Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre Getting Close The Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre near Ile des Chenes is hopeful to receive the remaining dollars needed to finish their new facility. Vice-president Judy Robertson says they started building…

Landmark Resident Wins Camaro In Golf Event Landmark Resident Jordan Wolgemuth got a hole in one at the Bryan Trottier Celebrity Golf Classic this last Wednesday and won a Camaro. The fundraiser event took place at the Kingswood Golf and…