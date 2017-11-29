St Pierre Resident Raises Parking Concerns Along Highway 205

Council for the Village of St Pierre has submitted a request to the province asking that the no parking zone be extended along Highway 205 near Highway 59.

Councilor Raymond Maynard says a resident has raised some concerns saying it is very difficult for large vehicles to turn west on Highway 205 when there are vehicles parked close to the intersection.

"The corner of 59 and 205 going west is a corner that when it comes to large tractor trailers, it’s a very difficult corner to maneuver. So if there’s any vehicles parked close to where the stop sign is, it can make it very difficult to turn and almost could cause some damage to vehicles that might be parked there."

Maynard notes council has asked Manitoba infrastructure that parking be moved to just passed the second house down the 205 to make it easier for larger vehicles to turn west at that intersection. Maynard expects it will take at least two to three months before the request is approved by the province.

"Once it's approved the sign will be put up and we’re going to need an indicator. We usually put yellow paint on the curb and anywhere where there’s yellow paint on the curb, you’re not supposed to park. So that’ll make things easy."