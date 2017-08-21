Sprinkler Installation Planned At Rest Haven

Ice making at the Landmark arena has received a major setback. Mark Stropko is President of the Landmark Recreation Association. He says about two and a half weeks ago, their arena manager walked…
The annual Hanover Ag Fair is on in Grunthal this weekend. Curtis Dawydiuk is the President of the Hanover Ag Society. He says the fair is about celebrating agriculture and rural living. He notes…
soccer teams from all over Manitoba are at the Steinbach Soccer Park Saturday afternoon for the Manitoba Soccer Association Grassroots Soccer Festival. The Grassroots Soccer Festival includes both…
Searching for rocks has become a popular pastime here in southeastern Manitoba this summer. Jordana Robart says she founded the Facebook Group Steinbach Rocks after seeing the activity become popular…
The Southeast will witness a 70% solar eclipse on Monday and a Steinbach optometrist says there are ways to protect our eyes during this phenomenon. Tara King from Steinbach Professional Eyecare…
Less than one month after being elected Councillor for the Rural Municipality of Ritchot, Shane Pelletier now also holds the title of Deputy Mayor. The Ward One Councillor has taken over the position…
Rumbling the Road for Muscular Dystrophy ride was held Saturday morning. The ride started in Steinbach and Winnipeg, the two groups met up in Carmen, then headed to Morden where a barbeque was held…
A 37 year old female from Niverville has been charged following a collision in that community Wednesday morning which eventually led to a planned power outage. Police report a car driven by the woman…
The former Solomon's Furniture buildings at 362 and 366 Main Street in Steinbach will be demolished over the next two weeks, about seven weeks behind schedule. Owner Solomon Budala initially…
The Mayor of Steinbach says the city's engineering department will have to take a close look at how to reconfigure Loewen Boulevard so that it is safe and efficient. Chris Goertzen made that comment…
The second mile of Carriere Road (Road 40E) south of Highway 52 is ready for paving. Reeve Lewis Weiss says laying asphalt is something council would have liked to complete last year, however, paving…
A representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees visited Emerson Thursday afternoon to learn more about the situation surrounding asylum seekers. According to federal numbers,…
Manitoba's Lieutenant Governor says the Centre of Canada Park, north of Landmark will be the setting for millions of future selfies. The Honourable Janice Filmon made that comment at Thursday's…
A woman has received Steinbach city council approval of a Conditional Use Permit to set up a daycare centre. Cadence Gray applied for the permit for a home at 136 Brandt Street. That's on the west…
The Rural Municipality of Springfield will be getting both provincial and federal funding for major upgrades to the Dugald water system. Reeve Bob Bodnaruk says the cost of the project is being event…