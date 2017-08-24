Sprague Drops To 0 Degrees Early Thursday Morning

The community of Sprague hit a low of 0 degrees between 7 and 8 Thursday morning.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Natalie Hasell says though it was a very cool night in southeastern Manitoba, it was not record breaking for August 24th.

"If we look at Sprague, their record was set at minus 2.8 degrees Celsius in 1934 so the fact that they reached zero is cool and bad for agriculture, however, in terms of our statistics quite a bit warmer than their all time record minimum temperature for the day."

Hasell says the overnight low in Steinbach Thursday morning was 3.9 degrees while the record low in Steinbach for August 24th is 1.7 degrees. She notes this is very early in the season to be getting this cool, but it appears Thursday morning's low was a bit of an anomaly.

"I would say that it is more of a coincidence. We happen to be under a ridge of high pressure and we have winds from the north, so very cool temperatures setting in southern Manitoba yesterday but we do see a return to normal temperatures starting today. Steinbach’s forecast is for an overnight low of 9, usually, you would see 10 around this time."

Hasell says long range forecasts are calling for normal to above normal temperatures for the next two weeks here in the Southeast.