Sports Drinks Not Meant For All Kids

A warning has gone out, suggesting not all children and adolescents should be consuming sports drinks or energy drinks.



On Tuesday, the Canadian Paediatric Society released a position paper. Dr. Denis Fortier with Southern Health says the Society's biggest concern is that there is no literature related to research on children. While for adults and specifically athletes, he says there is extensive research.

Sports drinks are those that offer a combination of such things as electrolytes, flavouring, carbohydrates and sugar. Dr. Fortier says for an athlete who does vigorous activity, these drinks such as Gatorade or Powerade have proven to be beneficial to replenish losses through sweating. But the research is not there for children.

"I want to be very clear," says Dr. Fortier. "We're not saying that children can not drink this sports drink."

In fact, Dr. Fortier says the position paper is suggesting that for a child athlete, there may be a situation where it is appropriate to have a sports drink. Though he says this should be done under the supervision of a coach or nutritionist. For all other children, they should not be drinking these.

"These are children who are just playing, they are outside, they are having a good time, they are working up a sweat, they are not athletes," says Dr. Fortier.

For non-athletes, Dr. Fortier says the best way to get rehydrated is through water.

According to Dr. Fortier, it is the sugar content that has the Canadian Paediatric Society concerned. He notes they are seeing early evidence of increased obesity in the groups consuming sports drinks and also an increase in cavities.

Dr. Fortier says the Society is asking physicians to begin asking two questions when a child enters their office. Those questions are: Do you take energy drinks? And, Do you take sports drinks?

Dr. Fortier admits he has recommended sports drinks in the past for children who might be sick and dehydrated, rather than send them to a hospital for IV fluids. The recommendation is intended to replenish their electrolytes. He says the information that came out this week will slowly but surely change that practice.

Meanwhile, when it comes to energy drinks, Dr. Fortier says the big concern there is caffeine. He notes in large quantities caffeine can cause issues to your body. Dr. Fortier says there is legitimate evidence to suggest that an adult who stops drinking caffeine could notice side effects such as headaches.

"Children are much more vulnerable to that dependence at smaller dosages," he says. "That's a concern for the long-term health of children, is starting them very young at a dependency trajectory that could cause them some issues."

Dr. Fortier notes too much caffeine can cause issues with anxiety and nervousness. Further to that, he says there is concern with combining energy drinks with alcohol or drugs among adolescents and young adults.