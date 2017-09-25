Speeding Driver Hits Parked Car

Emergency crews were called to a two vehicle collision in Steinbach around 7:15 this evening.

RCMP Constable Shane MacGillivray explains a car came around the corner on Jefferson Street with quite a bit of speed.

"Drove onto Jefferson and there was a parked car here, he wasn't paying attention apparently and drove into the back of it. The car ended up on its side and the neighbours helped him get out of the vehicle."

MacGillivray says the driver of the vehicle ws the only person involved in the collision and adds there were only minor injuries.