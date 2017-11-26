Southeast Mystery Mineral Potentially Gold

A prospector and president of the Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association says southeastern Manitoba is an unexplored territory with huge metal potential.

Ken Klyne says underneath the farmland there is Canadian shield rock, as is found in the Whiteshell and Flin Flon. He notes based on observations from surrounding areas, his guess as to what's below the surface is gold or silver.

"From Kenora to Rainy River, Ontario there is nothing but a history of gold mining. Even now, at the Rainy River mine they have a potential north of six-million ounces of gold and 18-million ounces of silver," notes Klyne. "That whole area in Ontario to Steinbach is about the same distance as Flin Flon to Snow Lake, two of the richest mining camps in the world."

He notes there is no reason to believe the next huge deposit is not sitting somewhere under southeastern Manitoba. Klyne adds he believes there were gold mines in Whiteshell Park before the park was established.

"If I was a landowner, I would put a mining claim on my land, have a geophysical survey completed and go from there. Careful though, the process can get expensive."

Klyne adds one of the biggest problems with exploration in Manitoba is people want to build a network of massive parks with no regard to metal potential or the new jobs and taxes new mines could create.

Meanwhile, HD Minerals, the Alberta company who has 120,328 hectares of mineral claims in the Southeast, says they will continue exploratory drilling and sample collecting over the next six to twelve months before filing their findings with the Mines Branch by November 2018, at which point their findings will be made known.

