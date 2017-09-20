Some Steinbach Customers Still Without Hydro

"Love vs Fear" is the title of a book written by a Niverville resident. Sylvia St. Cyr says the book was inspired by a Bible verse (1 John 4:18) which says "There is no fear in love, but perfect love…
The soybean harvest had just gotten underway here in southeastern Manitoba last week when the rains arrived. Earl Bargen, the provincial Farm Production Advisor in Steinbach, says early yield reports…
The Mayor of Niverville is being cautious in responding to census data released last week which shows the town has one of the highest annual median household income levels in the southeast.…
The sunny, dry summer is now behind us and with fall weather setting in, a local lawn and garden expert wants to offer a few yard care tips for this time of year. Duayne Friesen says by now you…
Reg ToewsA man from Steinbach will lead the implementation of paramedic self-regulation in Manitoba. Reg Toews has been hired for the task by Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen. He says Toews recently…
Loewen Boulevard is now closed as part of a mock disaster taking place in Steinbach on Tuesday. The closure will be in effect until approximately 4 pm. The closure is from the east entrance of Oak…
The Village of St. Pierre hopes to activate its new lagoon cell very soon. Development in the community has been frozen for a number of years because the lagoon was at capacity. The $3 million lagoon…
From woodworking to cooking to horse riding, a Steinbach club spokesperson says 4H, which stands for health, heart, hands, and head, is a great opportunity for kids. David Dawson says the 4H motto is…
Sunday was Open Farm Day in Manitoba as 47 different farms opened up their doors for people to come get a glimpse of what life of agriculture is like here in Manitoba. Natalie Preston a lambing…
The Co-Presidents of the Steinbach And Area Garden Club say the warm, dry summer definitely left its mark on our vegetable gardens. The Club is responsible for planting and maintaining the garden…
Steinbach has the lowest annual household income among eight neighbouring municipalities in southeastern Manitoba at just over $61,000. The 2016 census shows the RM of Hanover is at $75,000, the RM…
Not every call received by police pertains to a serious matter. RCMP got a call at 2:00 Saturday morning about a 22-year-old man in Steinbach who had locked some handcuffs on his wrists and couldn't…
A driver was suspended near Steinbach over the weekend for having a blood-alcohol level above .05. RCMP say a vehicle was stopped near a local drinking establishment. The driver, a 32-year-old male…
Provencher MP Ted Falk is back in Ottawa Monday for the resumption of Parliament following summer recess. Falk says he's looking forward to some new responsibilities this fall. "My committee…
A handful of roads are scheduled to be paved in the newer area of Niverville’s Fifth Avenue Estates on Monday. Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck says the eight streets that will be getting work done…