Some Customers Still Without Hydro After Tuesday Night Storm

There are still Manitoba Hydro customers who have not had their electricity restored since the big wind storm that blew through southeastern Manitoba Tuesday night. Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen says 58 customers are still with power.

"One in the Vita area, one in St. Pierre and 56 in the Ste. Genevieve area. Obviously, this is going on long for these customers and we certainly appreciate their patience. We're getting to them as quickly and as soon as possible."

Owen says, at the peak of the outage, 6,200 lost service due to tree damage, blown transformers, broken poles or sagging lines.

He says they anticipate getting more calls today from customers seeing lines in their areas that are hanging lower than they should be. Owen says people should always report such things so they can be fixed.

He adds in at least four cases, trees took down the service masts attached to people's homes. Owen says those individuals need to contact an electrician to fix it because Hydro is only responsible for service up to the pole.