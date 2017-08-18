Solomon's Demolition Underway

The former Solomon's Furniture buildings at 362 and 366 Main Street in Steinbach will be demolished over the next two weeks, about seven weeks behind schedule. Owner Solomon Budala initially announced the structures would come down in the first two weeks of June. But he says they encountered an unexpected delay.

"We needed to do some work inside and now the building is ready to go and we're ready to demolish it."

The extra work involved the removal of some floor tiles that contained asbestos before demolition could proceed. Budala expects it will take about two weeks to level the structure and clear away the debris. Budala says, while the buildings are no longer useable, he's sad to see them go.

"They have done an awesome job for Solomon's Furniture and we're very thankful that people came and supported us. We sold a lot of furniture and we're very thankful for that."

He notes there is an interested buyer for the property.

"We're working with the people but right now I cannot comment on anything until we have a signed deal."