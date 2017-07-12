Six Occupants Involved In Two Vehicle Collision

A two-vehicle crash reduced the flow of traffic on Highway 12 in front of Superstore in the southbound lanes for about 45 minutes around noon Tuesday.

Steinbach Fire assistant deputy chief Ron Chausse says there were six people in the car, which had damage to the front end of the vehicle, and one person in the SUV, which had damage to the passenger's side. Chausse notes all occupants were looked at by EMS for precautionary reasons.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the collision.