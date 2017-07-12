×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

A two-vehicle crash reduced the flow of traffic on Highway 12 in front of Superstore in the southbound lanes for about 45 minutes around noon Tuesday.

Steinbach Fire assistant deputy chief Ron Chausse says there were six people in the car, which had damage to the front end of the vehicle, and one person in the SUV, which had damage to the passenger's side. Chausse notes all occupants were looked at by EMS for precautionary reasons.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

2017 07 july12collision2

×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

More Local News

Six Occupants Involved In Two Vehicle Collision

A two-vehicle crash reduced the flow of traffic on Highway 12 in front of Superstore in the southbound lanes for about 45 minutes around noon Tuesday. Steinbach Fire assistant deputy chief Ron…

Steinbach Revised Annexation Plan Approved By Municipal Board

The Manitoba Municipal Board has approved Steinbach's revised annexation plan. The Board has issued its decision following a June 7th hearing that was called after the city's original proposal for a…

Storm Blasts Tolstoi Area

Rain gauge showing almost 3 inches. An intense thunderstorm hit parts of southeastern Manitoba along the U.S. border Tuesday night. The Tolstoi area got almost three inches of rain along with…

Steinbach Food Bank To Be Expanded

Southeast Helping Hands in Steinbach is going ahead with an expansion. Hank Klassen, who chairs the board of the food bank, says they have finally received approval of their plans from the city and…

Mayor Okay With Steinbach Ranking On Best Cities To Live List

Steinbach ranks 132nd on the list of best places to live in Canada in a ranking by MoneySense magazine. The ranking takes into account things like the economy, home affordability, taxes, services,…

A New BMX Track Being Built At A.D. Penner Park

Visitors to A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach may have noticed a lot of work being done between baseball diamond #2 and the pond. Russ Dyck is the Head of Steinbach Parks and Recreation. He says the City…
2016 04 judy klassen

Klassen Quits Liberal Leadership Race

Liberal MLA Judy KlassenLiberal MLA Judy Klassen of Steinbach has dropped out of the Manitoba Liberal leadership race. Klassen has thrown her support behind fellow MLA Cindy Lamoureux. There are also…

You're Going The Wrong Way!

A young motorist made a wrong turn in Steinbach early Tuesday morning and ended up getting his car hung up on a small pole. Steinbach RCMP received the call at 2:30 am. Police say the 17-year-old…

Stop Sign Marred With Graffiti In Steinbach

Graffiti defaced one of the stop signs at the intersection of Barkman Avenue and Second Street in Steinbach. Randy Reimer, head of Public Works in Steinbach says vandalism seems to go in spurts with…

One Taken To Hospital After Early Evening Crash

Two vehicles collided at the four-way intersection just west of Highway 12 on Park Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Steinbach Fire assistant chief Russ Reimer says one vehicle was travelling…

Highway Construction Season Has Started

Motorists can expect delays along several highways in the region in the coming weeks. Larry Halayko is Executive Director of Construction and Maintenance with Manitoba Infrastructure. He says crews…
chris goertzen1 2014 05

AMM President Concerned Over Proposed Hydro Rate Increase

The president of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities has written a letter to the Public Utilities Board expressing concern over Manitoba Hydro's five-year rate hike proposal. Hydro has…

Credit Unions Ordered To Not Use 'Bank' Terminology

The Steinbach Credit Union, along with credit unions across Canada, have been ordered to stop using the terms 'bank', 'banker', and 'banking'. That decision was announced on June 30 by the Office of…

Local Crops Making Good Progress

A spokesperson for Henervic Farms in the Randolph/Kleefeld area says crops are continuing to do well. Ed Peters says it has been a decent growing season so far except for a bit of excess water from a…

Steinbach Man Killed In Crash

Two men are dead following a crash along Highway 75 Monday morning. At approximately 7:40 am, St.Pierre RCMP responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 75 at Provincial Road 247, east of La Salle. A…

Drivers Encouraged To Continue Being Cautious Around Schools

The 30 km/hr school zones are no longer in effect during the months of July and August. However, Steinbach RCMP Sergeant Joanne Ryll says it's the responsibility of everyone to be mindful of their…

Minor Injuries In Morning Rollover

Steinbach's Assistant Fire Chief says there were minor injuries as the result of a single vehicle rollover Monday morning. Russ Reimer says emergency crews were called to Highway 12, just north of…

Workers Injured At Local Building Centre

Emergency crews were called to EG Penner Building Centres in Steinbach late Monday morning. Steinbach Fire Captain Jordan Loewen says two workers were hurt there. "They were unstrapping a lift of…

Go-Karting For A Cause

A spokesperson for the St.Labre 200 says she is hopeful they raised more money than last year for local charities. The two-day festival serves as a fundraiser. Over the years, the Go-Karts Giving…

City Gives Green Light To Chrysler Gate Request

Steinbach city council has given unanimous approval to a request for a variance from an applicant along Chrysler Gate. At the east end of that street, the applicant would like to construct 4…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

More Local News

Hanover Development Plan Goes Public

Bible Camps In Full Swing

SAC Disappointed By Nixed Performing Arts Centre But Looking To The Future

Single Vehicle Rollover South Of Steinbach

Cargo Bike Provides A Walk Down Memory Lane

Steinbach Fire Rescue Man Stuck In Creek

Steady Rate Of Growth Shown For The RM Of La Broquerie

Mitchell Family Fun Day Kicks Off With Pancake Breakfast

Premier Pallister Remains Quiet On Future Of Home Care Services

No Laughing Matter

No Major Speed Bumps Just Yet

Grant Will Help With Road Upgrade In La Broquerie

'Canada 150 And Me' Experience Positive For Steinbach Teen

Ted Falk Hosts Foreign Ambassadors In Provencher

Steinbach Approves Parking Ticket Appeal System

City Crews Become Lumberjacks

Show Me The Money

A Flurry Of Activity To Commence While Bipole III Project Continues In Southeast

Need A Ride?

Soup's On Expanding School Lunch Program Outside Of Steinbach

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
*FULL* Non-Restricted Firearm Safety Course (CFSC)

12 July 2017 5:00 pm

Eastman Safety (Eastman Safety Training Centre Inc, Steinbach





CPR C/AED

13 July 2017 9:00 am

Eastman Safety (Eastman Safety Training Centre Inc, Steinbach





Emergency First Aid/CPR C/AED

13 July 2017 9:00 am

Eastman Safety (Eastman Safety Training Centre Inc, Steinbach





Reading Circle-Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

13 July 2017 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Jake Epp Library, Steinbach





Login