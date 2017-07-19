Site Announced For New Niverville High School

A new high school in Niverville will be built west of the tracks, just west of the Niverville Arena.

The Hanover School Division made the announcement Wednesday morning. The HSD is pleased to announce an agreement to purchase serviced land from the Town of Niverville for the construction of a new 66,700 square foot school which will serve 450 grade 9-12 students with expansion capacity for an additional 550 students.

The building site provides an opportunity for the development of a community campus which will include the Town of Niverville's proposed multiplex recreational centre. Though the two facilities can operate independently, the community campus concept provides opportunities for shared use, strengthens community ownership, and provides additional value for public funding.

The brand new high school will also feature an integrated child-care centre that will provide up to 74 spaces. The school is scheduled for completion by September 2019.

The site plan for the new Niverville High School