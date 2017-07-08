Single Vehicle Rollover South Of Steinbach

×

Emergency crews were called to single vehicle rollover just south of Steinbach shortly after six Saturday evening. 

Steinbach Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse explains. " A single vehicle rollover just west of Hirschfeld road on Hanover Road, two occupants were in the vehicle, a single occupant was taken to hospital for precautionary measures."

Chausse says the two occupants of the vehicle were male and RCMP are investigating the cause of the rollover.  

