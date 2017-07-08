Single Vehicle Rollover South Of Steinbach

Premier Brian Pallister remains tight-lipped about whether the provincial government is considering privatizing home care services in Manitoba. Over the next few weeks, the province will be meeting…
Steinbach City Council's decision this week to nix plans for a Performing Arts Centre has raised the question of what happened to the $5 million announced for this project by the former NDP…
City of Steinbach Engineer Phil Kalyta says though there have been some rain events this summer, that hasn't stopped crews from making very good progress on street and sidewalk improvements. Kalyta…
Manitoba Highways has awarded the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie a $180,000 50/50 cost-share grant. Reeve Lewis Weiss says the municipality applied for the grant on behalf of La Broquerie Lumber…
After attending Canada 150 and Me in Ottawa, a local teen says he feels connecting with other youth is the biggest factor to bring about change. Spencer Teetaert left for Ottawa on June 24 and…
Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk hosted representatives from Guyana, Bolivia, and the Philippines for two days earlier this week. Falk says he was excited to welcome Her Excellency Petronila…
Steinbach city council has given third and final reading to its Administrative Penalty Bylaw. This is the bylaw that handles infractions of the city's parking and traffic bylaws. The province has…
Steinbach Parks and Recreation staff took on the role of lumberjacks Thursday afternoon along Brandt Street. Russ Dyck heads the city's Parks and Rec Department. He says they became aware of some…
Steinbach city council this week decided not to extend the deadline by when government funding needed to be in place for a Performing Arts Centre. But, getting to this point has come at a cost. The…
There will be a flurry of activity for the Bipole III project along Provincial Road 206 just north of Randolph in about a week's time. Manitoba Hydro public affairs officer Bruce Owen says crews have…
Partnership Of The Manitoba Capital Region is trying to get more motorists involved in carpooling. Executive Director Colleen Sklar says they have been partnering with a transportation working group,…
Joy Neufeld of Soup's On says they have run the lunch program in Steinbach for many years and they are now planning on expanding it into the rural areas. Joy Neufeld serves a hot dog at the Taste Of…
A Local Improvement Plan for a supplementary water supply system for Steinbach is now before the Municipal Board. Steinbach Mayor Chris Goertzen says a secondary water supply is a really important…
St. Pierre RCMP are seeking information regarding a stolen vehicle in St. Adolphe. RCMP says they received several complaints in the early hours of Wednesday, June 28th regarding two individuals…
"There was great disappointment among the people that have worked so very hard for years to bring this to reality." That was the reaction of Eleanor Gingerich after hearing Steinbach City Council's…