Single Vehicle Rollover South Of Steinbach

Emergency crews were called to single vehicle rollover just south of Steinbach shortly after six Saturday evening.

Steinbach Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse explains. " A single vehicle rollover just west of Hirschfeld road on Hanover Road, two occupants were in the vehicle, a single occupant was taken to hospital for precautionary measures."

Chausse says the two occupants of the vehicle were male and RCMP are investigating the cause of the rollover.