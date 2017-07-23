Single Vehicle Rollover North Of Grunthal

×

Grunthal Fire Department was called to a single vehicle rollover early Sunday morning just north of Grunthal. 

The call came in just after 1:30 am just north of Grunthal on highway 216. Deputy Chief Dan Hiebert explains. "There was a single vehicle rollover, the guy wasn't seriously hurt and they took him into hospital for observation." 

