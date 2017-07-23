Single Vehicle Rollover North Of Grunthal

Steinbach Man Faces Lengthy List Of Charges A 29-year-old man from Steinbach faces multiple charges following an incident in Winnipeg early Friday morning. Police were patrolling the area around St.Anne's Road and Bishop Grandin Boulevard when…

'Tis The Season For West Nile The Medical Officer of Health for Southern Health says the arrival of Culex Tarsalis mosquitoes this year seems a little later than in years previous. Those are the mosquitoes capable of carrying…

Missing Man Found Dead A missing man from Thompson, whom police believed could be in the Steinbach or Blumenort area, has been found dead. On July 1st, Thompson RCMP were notified of an abandoned vehicle near the Miles…

Steinbach To Consider Additional Picnic Shelters Does Steinbach need more picnic shelters? At least one resident seems to think there is a shortage of places to enjoy an outdoor meal. Mayor Chris Goertzen had that discussion Friday morning at his…

Minor Injuries In Two Vehicle Crash RCMP report only minor injuries in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Steinbach. Dennis Redikop is Community Constable with Steinbach RCMP. He says it appears a Ford SUV was travelling west on…

Vandalism And Destruction Of Property Reported In Southland Area Multiple incidents of vandalism and destruction of property have been reported at a residence in the Southland area of Steinbach. The owner of the residence has reported multiple counts of graffiti…

Work At Imperial Oil Site Only 30% Complete Imperial Oil crews continue digging deeper and deeper at the corner of Main Street and Kroeker Avenue. This is the site of the former Imperial Oil petroleum bulk plant and distribution facility and…

Ritchot Mayor Says New Council Will "Get Along Great" The new Mayor of Ritchot says he was blown away by the support he felt in Wednesday's by-election. Chris Ewen of Ile des Chenes took 742 votes, beating his closest competitor, who happened to be…

One Case Of Lyme Disease Reported In Steinbach Area A doctor with Southern Health says they have had one reported case of Lyme disease so far this year. Dr. Michael Routledge says the single case was reported in the Steinbach area, adding there were…

Tache Construction Mirrors 2016 The Mayor of Tache says construction in the municipality slowed during the second quarter. Robert Rivard says through the first three months of 2017 they had issued a lot more building permits than…

Hanover Housing Starts On Par With 2016 The Planning Manager for the Rural Municipality of Hanover says building activity has picked up a little from last year. Jeremy Neufeld reports in the first half of 2017 they issued 176 permits worth…

Marchand Rodeo Canceled This Weekend The Marchand Rodeo has been canceled for this weekend. Marchand Community Club president Tyler Wiens says the Manitoba Ranch Rodeo Association implemented a mandatory blood test, called A Coggins…

Niverville Petition With 500 Signatures Presented To Town Council A group of Niverville residents presented a petition with 500 signatures to Town Council on Tuesday calling for a study to determine if an independent police service would be feasible for Niverville.…

Ewen Victorious In Ritchot Voters in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot have elected a new Mayor. A by-election was held Wednesday and Chris Ewen took 742 votes (39%). Former Mayor Jackie Hunt finished second with 650 (34%). In…